Pyramp: How this TU Dublin spin-out is converting heat waste to electricity

The company’s modular technology improves energy efficiency, reduces emissions and recovers radiated waste heat.

When you run a business, every decision, especially those involving waste management, counts. That is why energy waste, such as heat, must be reduced or, if possible, recuperated.

One company that aims to reduce heat energy loss is Pyramp Limited, which specialises in thermophotovoltaic (TPV) technology. This technology converts waste heat into electricity for high-temperature industries, specifically those operating above 1000 degrees Celsius.

The start-up, which was established just last year and is a spin-out of Technological University Dublin (TUD), was founded by Dr Iftekhar Hussain, Graham Buckley, Pearse Coyle and Prof Brian Norton, the latter of whom is a former president of TUD.

According to a report by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland, heat-related greenhouse gas emissions accounted for 24pc of Ireland’s total in 2022, with oil, gas and solid fuels still being the primary means for heat generation.

The founders of Pyramp said that its modular and low-maintenance systems help improve energy efficiency, reduce emissions and recover radiated waste heat without physical contact.

Pyramp noted that the global market for high-temperature waste heat recovery was estimated to be around $150bn by 2030, driven by the increasing focus on reducing energy consumption and emissions.

When asked about what makes Pyramp’s technology so noteworthy, Hussain, who is the company’s CEO, told SiliconRepublic.com that it offers “a competitive edge”.

“It enables industries to recover energy from waste heat efficiently, contributing to their sustainability goals and compliance with stricter environmental regulations.”

Sustainability goals

As for the start-up’s ultimate goal, the aim is to “revolutionise the energy landscape by enabling hard-to-decarbonise industries – such as cement, steel, glass and metallurgy – to efficiently convert waste heat into electricity”.

In order to achieve its aims, Hussain said the business is focusing on several strategic steps: technology innovation, modular design, increasing system efficiency and investment in sustainability.

It is currently progressing towards seed funding to support its commercialisation efforts, with early Enterprise Ireland funding used to develop and de-risk the TPV technology.

The company is actively engaged in the cement, steel and glass industries, having secured partnerships with top companies in these sectors to conduct third-stage trials of their TPV technology; these trials are crucial for validating the technology in real-world applications.

Hurdles to overcome

Like any start-up, Pyramp has faced its share of challenges, with one key issue being market penetration as established industries such as cement, steel and glass can be slow to adopt new technologies. “Gaining the trust of major industrial players is essential for securing partnerships,” Hussain explained.

As with any advanced technologies, there are always technical challenges to contend with. “Operating at high-temperatures and in dusty environments presents technical difficulties.

“Ensuring the durability and efficiency of TPV systems under these conditions is vital for long-term success.”

And of course the age-old issue for start-ups is securing funding, with investment essential to advance the technology and scale operations.

Hussain is particularly grateful to Enterprise Ireland and TUD for the support and guidance in nurturing the start-up in these early stages. “The invaluable guidance, resources and encouragement provided throughout this journey have been crucial in shaping Pyramp’s vision and trajectory, as well as in helping us encounter and overcome these challenges.”

The start-up is optimistic about growth potential and focused on its mission to “revolutionise energy efficiency in high-temperature industries”.

“Overall, the company is well-positioned to tackle significant challenges in the industrial sector.”

