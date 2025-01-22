Sereact raises €25m for AI-powered robotics

The company plans to expand its operations in the US.

Germany-based start-up Sereact has secured €25m in a Series A funding round which will support its development of additional artificial intelligence(AI) robotic platforms, including mobile robots and humanoids.

Founded in 2021, Sereact develops AI models which bring automation to sectors such as warehousing and logistics. Specifically, the company uses vision language action models (VLAM) to enable robots to perceive their environment and subsequently develop strategies to perform a wide range of physical tasks. It currently counts BMW Group and MS Direct among its list of customers.

The funding round was led by Creandum, alongside participation from existing investors Point Nine and Air Street Capital, and business angels, including former Formula 1 World Champion Nico Rosberg, Ott Kaukver (Skype), Mehdi Ghissassi (formerly of Google DeepMind), Lars Nordwall (formerly Neo4j), Rubin Ritter (formerly of Zalando), Torsten Reil and Niklas Köhler (both of Helsing).

In addition to advancing robotics, Sereact said that it will use the funding to expand its operations in the US and further develop AI solutions for “more complex tasks beyond logistics and manufacturing”.

According to the start-up, the robotics industry is undergoing a fundamental shift, and it is for this reason that Sereact wants to use its technology to enable robots “to function as intelligent, adaptable agents rather than pre-programmed machines.”

Ralf Gulde, the CEO and co-founder of Sereact, claimed that the oversubscribed round, alongside the company’s technology progress, will enable it to “democratise robotics” and “set new standards for autonomous systems in global markets”.

Johan Brenner, general partner at Creandum, said: “The opportunities here are endless, and it’s great to see this kind of innovation coming from Europe.”

In 2023, Sereact raised $5m in seed funding develop its advanced robotics solutions.

