Shorla Oncology founders named 2024 EY Entrepreneurs of the Year

Sharon Cunningham and Orlaith Ryan from Irish pharma company Shorla Oncology have been named the 2024 EY Entrepreneurs of the Year.

Headquartered in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, Shorla Oncology was founded in 2018 to develop and commercialise innovative oncology drugs for orphan and paediatric cancers.

Cunningham, who is CEO of the business, is a qualified chartered accountant, while Ryan, who is CTO, is a chartered scientist and biochemist. They worked together in senior roles at EirGen Pharma in Waterford before deciding to start their own healthcare business.

The company raised $35m in a Series B funding round last year, in order to advance its oncology drugs portfolio.

Cunningham and Ryan were also named as winners in the emerging category at this year’s ceremony.

Across the various categories, 24 finalists were announced for the awards in April.

John Mackey, Ruth Mackey and David Mackey of Mbryonics were named 2024 EY Established Entrepreneurs Of The Year. The siblings co-founded the Galway-based space-tech start-up to develop space laser systems for bandwidth satellite communication networks.

Earlier this year, the Mbryonics bagged €17.5m in funding from the European Innovation Council to create a manufacturing, assembly and testing facility for optics and photonics in the west of Ireland over the next five years. It was also a winner at the Technology Ireland Industry Awards earlier this month.

Duncan O’Toole of Captured Carbon won the 2024 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Sustainability Award and former Taoiseach Enda Kenny won the Special Recognition Award.

“These inspiring business leaders embody true entrepreneurial spirit in their daily endeavours – from pioneering innovative concepts to demonstrating unwavering passion and commitment in their remarkable businesses,” said Roger Wallace, partner lead for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year programme.

“It has been a tremendous privilege to get to know them and learn about their businesses throughout this year’s programme.”

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ireland programme is supported by Julius Baer International, Enterprise Ireland and Invest Northern Ireland.

