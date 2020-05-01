Silicon Valley Bank highlights silver linings for entrepreneurs

While there is a great deal of uncertainty ahead of start-ups due to the coronavirus pandemic, Silicon Valley Bank highlights some of the ‘reassuring caveats’ of the situation for entrepreneurs.

As start-ups brace themselves for the uncertainty ahead, many groups have been preparing reports to gauge the expectations and feelings of start-up leaders in the current climate.

For instance, in April EuropeanStartups.co highlighted the impact of Covid-19 on the start-up economy in one report, while Startup Genome looked at how many early stage businesses are on the brink of collapse due to the difficult economic circumstances.

In the latest report, which happens to be the Silicon Valley Bank’s State of the Markets report for the second fiscal quarter of 2020, analysts look at the slowdown of big exists and the success stories that are coming out of the crisis.

‘Reassuring caveats’

Silicon Valley Bank’s latest report opens by acknowledging that the global economy has “rapidly deteriorated” and that loss-making companies with limited runway may not survive.

The report read: “There are two reassuring caveats: first, the VC ecosystem has weathered recessions before, and tech tends to enjoy a strong relative performance during the recovery. This will be especially true in many segments with direct relevance to the pandemic, such as remote collaboration software and healthtech.

“Second, many of the trends that seem to be emerging predate it. Examples here include the decline of growth-at-all-costs and supply chain shifts.”

The bank said that the innovators it serves are “adaptable and optimistic, but also realistic” about the situation and that many companies will even benefit from the situation, such as tech companies that can engage users during shelter-in-place orders and travel restrictions.

The report acknowledged how many start-ups are turning to layoffs and furloughs to reduce costs during the crisis. SVB said that some start-ups that have recently raised funding are even “using this as an opportunity to right size their costs”.

The report suggested that high unemployment means that there is an “ample supply of talented workers”, along with lower opportunity costs, which makes recessions “a great opportunity for entrepreneurs”.

Venture capital in the age of Covid-19

According to Silicon Valley Bank, many of the most well-known venture capital firms have been increasing their footprint on European tech, leading more deals per quarter than ever before up until the beginning of the pandemic.

“A steady flow of large exits by European companies has attracted this top-tier investment, though a sharp cooldown in exit activity makes for an uncertain future,” the report reads.

Silicon Valley Bank notes that “experience matters” for VC firms in tough environments, and that the majority of active VC firms have “never seen a recession”. The bank suggested that more experienced firms might be more risk averse in a recessionary environment, as a result of their previous experiences.

The bank said it is still unclear whether or not the economic circumstances could impact the valuations of tech start-ups.

“The link between public markets and VC valuations is somewhat nebulous, but the last two recessions coincided with corrections in the private markets,” the report reads. “This time around, valuations are yet to fall meaningfully, perhaps due to larger deals already in the works closing.”

The bank said that it expects late stage businesses to take a larger hit, as 38pc of late stage deals involve non-traditional investors, such as asset managers and private equity firms, which have more sensitivity to public market performance.