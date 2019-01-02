Cork start-up Translit raises €500,000 investment

Translit has the skills to scale up.

Translit, a full-service translation, interpreting and localisation company, has raised €500,000 in investment from private equity firm Clashrock Capital.

The company, which is headquartered in Cork but also has offices in Limerick and Dublin, employs translators and interpreters all around the world.

‘Doing business in any language will be now easier, faster and more efficient than ever before with Translit as partner’

– ALEX CHERNENKO

The business has significant expansion plans, which include a new technology platform to provide best-in-class translation and interpreting services on demand.

Founded in 2010, it provides services for corporates from Johnson & Johnson to Allergan, as well as the Department of Foreign Affairs, Bord Bia, the HSE and Legal Aid Board, among others. International clients include KPMG, American Express, China’s Chemical Inspection and Regulation Service, IIJ (Japan’s leading telco), Avara Pharmaceuticals and Novartis, among others.

Technology platform

“Translit is already providing translation and interpreting services in over 70 languages all around the world, and we know that the potential to serve the language market is even greater using the new Translit platform,” said CEO Alex Chernenko.

“It will drive and support our growth in the corporate market, making it easier for companies doing business to acquire experienced, qualified and accredited Translit translators and interpreters. Doing business in any language will be now easier, faster and more efficient than ever before with Translit as partner,” he added.

The company also provides services such as website localisation, document legalisation and voiceovers.

Founded by Martin Fitzgerald in 2015, Clashrock Capital is a private investment vehicle backed by some of Ireland’s leading entrepreneurs and most experienced business brains.

This investment will see Dave Ronayne of Mainport Group and Frankie Whelehan of Chesway Group working closely with the Translit management team, led by Chernenko.

“The new Translit technology platform will provide global market access and enable this business to scale rapidly internationally,” Fitzgerald explained.

“With this investment, and experience and vision of … Clashrock’s backers, we see huge market opportunity for this established and proven player to dominate the international language services market.”