Blockchain blast-off: Ubloquity joins prestigious aerospace accelerator

Ubloquity focuses on blockchain for supply chains, but backers say its tech can also be used in the aerospace and aviation sectors.

Northern Ireland’s Ubloquity is the first company from the island of Ireland to join the Aerospace Xelerated (AX) programme. The Armagh-headquartered blockchain start-up uses blockchain tech to streamline supply chain processes and reduce waste.

Aerospace Xelerated is a prestigious accelerator programme that supports early-stage software start-ups working on projects involving the aerospace sector. It currently lists 42 companies, including Ubloquity, on its website portfolio.

It has been working with companies since 2019, and in that time it has supported more than 40 businesses in 14 different countries. A Danish AI start-up called Go Autonomous was admitted to the programme at the same time as Ubloquity.

“Ubloquity and Go Autonomous are the first two companies to be selected under our new Always On innovation programme model that also matches corporate and government partners with promising start-ups to help solve real-world challenges affecting their organisations,” AX said.

In a statement on its LinkedIn page, the accelerator said that Ubloquity’s tech is not just useful for supply chains and that it can be “adapted to other industries, including aerospace and aviation”.

Earlier this month, Ubloquity announced that its Technology-Enabled Trading Alliance (TETA) consortium – which it set up in 2022 – was becoming a private entity. TETA began as a way to address an export issue that Ubloquity was trying to solve, but it soon grew into a bigger project. It now includes several specialist companies and its decision to establish itself as independent of Ubloquity will give it better access to funding streams and government growth grants.

Ubloqity was not the only company to have made a fortuitous agreement in Northern Ireland over the past week. Edtech company Impero Software struck a 10-year partnership deal with Northern Ireland’s government under which it will provide its product suite to students of the region. Its tech is focused on ensuring students and educators can access learning materials in a secure and safe online environment.

