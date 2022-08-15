Cork tech consultancy Aspira eyes Europe expansion with new partnership

A new partnership with ProData Consult aims to help both firms expand their services and reach new markets in Ireland and across Europe.

Cork-based tech consultancy Aspira has joined forces with European IT consulting company ProData Consult to further its growth ambitions.

The strategic partnership announced today (15 August) aims to help both firms expand their services and reach new markets in Ireland and across Europe.

Aspira provides tech and consulting services for businesses in the IT, financial services, pharma, medtech, healthcare and energy sectors. Founded in 2007, the firm has grown to a team of 225 people with offices in Cork, Dublin and the Netherlands.

The announcement follows a period of growth for Aspira, as it announced 40 new roles when it opened its new headquarters in Cork’s Penrose Dock last October. The firm also shared plans to open a new office in Portugal.

Speaking about the new partnership, Aspira CEO Peter Ryan said the Irish firm’s expertise will complement and open up new opportunities for ProData Consult.

“As a combined entity, we are now in a position to deliver an enhanced level of service to existing and new customers across Ireland and Europe,” Ryan said.

Based in Denmark, ProData Consult offers business and IT consultancy services to blue chip companies across Europe.

The company was founded in 1989 and now employs 450 people, with 4,500 consultants working across its customer base. ProData Consult reached €452m in revenue last year and merged with Emagine Group to expand its footprint in Europe.

“ProData Consult brings to Aspira an impressive client portfolio in our target markets, as well as their proprietary IT platform, offering a backbone for scalability and growth,” Ryan said. “Our leadership team will remain in place, and we look forward to working closely with ProData Consult to deliver our shared vision for the future.”

ProData Consult CEO Anders Gratte added that the partnership opens “significant and scalable opportunities” for both companies.

“Aspira has a strong reputation for its professional services and solutions in the European market, especially in Ireland and the Netherlands,” Gratte said. “As well as shared learnings, it will allow us to offer an integrated suite of IT consultancy services to a wider customer base.”

