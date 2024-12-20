Bluesky launches new engagement and language features

The update will enable users to keep track of mentions and replies when navigating notifications.

Bluesky, the social media platform which has emerged as an alternative to the more controversial X, has announced its latest update for Android and iOS, which will include changes to how users engage with notifications.

Bluesky’s v1.96 update brings a ‘Mentions’ tab, making it far easier for users to keep track of the replies and conversations in which they are tagged.. Additionally, Bluesky members can now change their current username on bsky.social.platform to a custom domain and the previous name will be held so it can’t be picked up by someone else.

Since opening registration to the public earlier this year, Bluesky has increased in popularity, particularly post the US election and the platform has been steadily introducing new features in order to organise the site, for aesthetic and functional reasons. For example, the new update includes visual changes with improvements to the overall design and layout, for a more cohesive online experience.

Users can now select how they want to view replies on their account, in a linear or threaded format. The platform has also gained support for an additional three languages, Nepali, Khmer and Romanian, enabling users to translate Bluesky’s content into more dialects for broader reach and engagement.

The social media platform has amassed a huge user base over the last few months, with high-profile names such as US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill and Star Trek’s George Takei among its members, with reports suggesting that as many as 25m people are now actively using the site.

In response to the burst in popularity, the organisation announced that it would be taking measures to tackle issues around authentication and account verification. This comes after community members noticed a number of accounts impersonating well-known figures and organisations, such as Kemi Badenoch and the BBC.

