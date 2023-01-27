Deliveroo Ireland appoints Helen Maher as regional director

Maher joins Deliveroo after working with Expedia Group for more than a decade, where she gained experience boosting revenue while leading commercial teams.

Deliveroo Ireland has appointed Helen Maher as its new regional director, as the company pushes for growth in 2023.

Maher will be working with more than 3,000 self-employed riders, who deliver from roughly 1,800 restaurants across the country.

She joins the delivery company after working with Expedia Group for more than 10 years, where she developed experience leading commercial teams to grow revenue for the company.

The Dublin native began her time with Expedia as a market manger for the county, to grow the travel platform’s revenue here.

She became the area manager of Ireland and Wales in September 2014, before becoming the company’s market management director in London in April 2018.

In this position, Maher oversaw commercial teams responsible for growing lodging partner business and market share in the region.

In her new position with Deliveroo, Maher will have responsibility for the company’s commercial and operational performance in both the Republic and Northern Ireland.

“I’m really excited to take on this new challenge with the Irish team – I’m passionate about food, growing companies and supporting partners in reaching their business goals,” Maher said.

“The scale of the opportunity ahead is huge – Deliveroo wants to become the definitive online food company and I look forward to reaching ever more Irish customers and bringing them more choice and value.”

Carlo Mocci, Deliveroo’s chief business officer for Ireland and the UK, said Ireland is an “important market” for the company due to its strong consumer demand, along with “amazing restaurant partners and a brilliant team”.

“I’m delighted to have Helen’s experience and insight to help grow Deliveroo’s offer for customers, partners and riders across the country,” Mocci said.

It was reported last week that Deliveroo managed to break even in its earnings for the second half of 2022. The company also expects continued improvement in 2023, the Irish Examiner reports.

Last October, Deliveroo began offering a ‘buy now, pay later’ service for UK and Irish customers through Klarna, though some personal finance experts questioned the rationale behind the move.

