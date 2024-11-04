Nathan Cullen is IBM Ireland’s new country general manager

Cullen succeeds Deborah Threadgold, who has been promoted to a new role as vice-president of cross-brand technology sales.

Tech giant IBM has appointed Nathan Cullen as its new country general manager for Ireland.

In this role, he will be responsible for setting the strategic direction, driving operational excellence and fostering the growth and development of IBM’s business and people in Ireland.

Cullen has been with the company for 16 years, holding several leadership positions both in Ireland and globally.

Most recently, he served as ecosystem leader for IBM Ireland, where he was responsible for growing tech sales revenue through channel partnerships.

He is taking over the role of country general manager and technology leader from Deborah Threadgold, who spoke to SiliconRepublic.com earlier this year as part of The Leaders’ Room podcast.

Threadgold will now take up a new role as vice-president of cross-brand technology sales for IBM UK and Ireland. She will also be chair of IBM Ireland for the coming months during a transition period.

Cullen said he is “greatly honoured and excited” to represent IBM in Ireland with this new role. “I look forward to building on Deborah’s success in growing the IBM brand and business in the Irish market, working collaboratively with our clients, partners and the IBM teams across our Irish operations.”

Threadgold said it has been a great privilege to lead IBM Ireland for the past four years. “The Ireland business in on a strong growth trajectory and I am particularly proud of the culture that we have built together,” she said.

“I wish Nathan every success in his new role and look forward to watching IBM Ireland continue to prosper.”

IBM has had a presence in Ireland for more than 65 years. Earlier this year, the company the creation of 800 new high-tech jobs across the country including at its subsidiary Red Hat in Waterford.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.