FreeNow makes a promise to passengers going to the airport

The online taxi company will give users vouchers if their prebooked airport trip is delayed or cancelled.

FreeNow wants to make its taxi service more reliable and accessible and promises to compensate users for delayed or missed trips to the airport.

As part of its new Airport Prebook Promise feature, the company will provide passengers who are going to the airport with a €15 voucher if the taxi is late by 10 minutes or more, and two €25 vouchers if the trip is cancelled. This also applies if FreeNow is unable to find users a driver before the requested pick-up time. The vouchers will be valid for one month from the date they are issued.

The service will apply to those who have prebooked a taxi to airports in Dublin, Cork, Shannon/Limerick or Knock.

The online taxi company has also launched a new phone service to be more accessible for those who do not have a smartphone or for those who prefer to book over the phone. The line will be available from 5am to 1am Sunday to Thursday, and from 5am to 3am on Fridays and Saturdays. Users can make a booking during these hours by calling 1800 30 30 30.

Finally, the company has also announced Taxi Marketplace, a platform that enables drivers to rent a taxi from vehicle owners.

According to FreeNow’s own data, almost a quarter of its drivers currently rely on car rental to operate as taxi drivers. The new platform, which is available to drivers free of charge, will connect drivers directly with taxi vehicle owners, allowing them to rent vehicles from each other more easily.

Individual taxi or fleet owners can sign up on the marketplace platform and create a post to rent their vehicle, including details such as location, description, price and images. Taxi drivers looking to rent can then browse these listings and connect directly with vehicle owners through the chat function.

Charlie Gleeson, general manager of FreeNow, said the new features are a direct response to feedback the company has received from passengers and drivers.

“These updates demonstrate our ongoing commitment to continuously enhance and invest in the services we provide to both our passengers and driver partners.”

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.