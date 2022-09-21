Irish Keywords Studios to acquire Canadian game development studio

Canada’s Smoking Gun joins Keywords Studios. It specialises in real time strategy games, such as Age of Empires: Castle Siege, which it worked on.

Dublin-based games developer Keywords Studios has announced yet another acquisition following a prolific two-year period of M&As. The company has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire the Vancouver-based game development studio, Smoking Gun.

The agreement follows Keywords Studios’ acquisition of US games development studio Forgotten Empires during the summer. Other acquisitions over the past 18 months include London-based digital creative marketing agency Waste Creative and Melbourne games development studio Wicked Witch.

Founded in 2007, Smoking Gun is now a 68 person video game development studio. Its three founders, John Johnson, Drew Dunlop and Angie Pytlewski are all industry veterans. Their team specialises in real time strategy and action genres, and has worked on games such as Age of Empires: Castle Siege, Microsoft Solitaire Collection and Microsoft Mahjong. ​The trio of founders will remain as managers of the studio as part of the Keywords Group.

According to Bertrand Bodson, CEO of Keywords Studios, Smoking Gun’s expertise in casual and real time strategy development for mobile games combined with its experience in live operations games support are “valuable extensions” of his own business’ client offering. ​

“The acquisition builds on our presence in the Vancouver area, which is a rich source of talent and one of North America’s video gaming hubs,” Bodson added.

The founders of Smoking Gun said they were excited to join the Keywords Group, adding that the move would “help accelerate Smoking Gun’s growth and provide opportunities to build, deliver and support more award winning titles” in the future.

​“We are really looking forward to playing our part in helping to deliver on the strategy of the wider Keywords group by bringing Smoking Gun’s expertise and experience to the Group’s client offering,” they added.

Keywords Studios has been in business since 1998 and now operates all over the world. It provides art creation, marketing services, game development, testing, localisation, audio and player support services to its network of clients. Its clients include Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Konami, Microsoft, Netflix, Riot Games, TakeTwo, Tencent and Ubisoft.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.