Lift BioSciences expands into Ireland to develop its tumour treatments

The biotech will collaborate with the University of Galway and HookeBio, with the support from Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Lift BioSciences, a biotech headquartered in London, is expanding its manufacturing and clinical operations into Ireland.

The company has today (18 November) announced the opening of a new subsidiary in Galway called Eolaíocht Bhitheach Lift Teoranta.

The announcement follows the recent news from Lift that it has successfully raised £10m in the first close of Series A funding. The financing round was supported by new investor the Sijbrandij Foundation and existing investors Lifespan Vision Ventures, Starbloom Capital and Jonathan Milner.

The company said the new site in Galway will strengthen its clinical stage research and manufacturing capabilities, providing access to Ireland’s established centres of excellence and ever-growing biotechnology sector as it aims to bring its immunomodulatory alpha neutrophils (IMANs) to patients.

IMANs are designed to overcome treatment resistance for solid tumours, Lift said. IMANS have the capacity to recognise tumour cells and are able to regenerate the immune response to launch an immune attack which aims to give long-lasting anti-tumour immunity.

Lift’s work in Galway will be carried out in collaboration with the University of Galway and HookeBio and with the support of Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Alex Blyth, the CEO of Lift, described the Galway site as “a significant development in Lift’s growth strategy.”

“Following our first close of a Series A financing, this positions us well as we prepare to move into clinical trials in Ireland for our allogeneic first-in-class neutrophil-based immuno-cell therapy and other exciting pipeline developments.

“We are committed to overcoming drug resistance in solid tumours to positively impact the lives of more patients living with cancer.”

Teresa Burke, project manager at Eolaíocht Bhitheach Lift Teoranta, said: “This expansion into Ireland brings an opportunity to collaborate with industry leaders, and I look forward to working together to drive this project forward.”

Prof Martin O’Donnell, the executive dean of the College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences at the University of Galway, said the collaboration with Lift is a step towards “advancing cutting-edge cell therapies, driving impactful research and building on our shared commitment to innovation in biotechnology”.

“Together, we aim to cultivate an environment that supports the development of pioneering treatments, benefitting patients and enhancing the biotechnology ecosystem both locally and internationally.”

