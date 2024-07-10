New hub gives SMEs better access to Government supports

The new ‘all-of-Government’ service will bring together resources on more than 180 Government supports from various departments and state agencies.

A new National Enterprise Hub promises to give small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Ireland a one-stop-shop for resources on Government supports.

The hub was officially launched today (9 July) by Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment Peter Burke, TD at Tangent, Trinity College Dublin’s ideas workspace.

The new ‘all-of-Government’ service will bring together resources on more than 180 Government supports from 19 different departments and state agencies and can be accessed in one place online or by speaking to one of the hub’s advisers by phone or via live chat.

This free service aims to make it easier for entrepreneurs to access and avail of supports such as grants, funding, loans and expert advice across a range of sectors. It also aims to engage small businesses who have yet to avail of Government support.

Speaking at the launch, Burke said the aim of the hub is to increase the uptake of grants and Government schemes, which will in turn support the growth of Irish businesses.

“The National Enterprise Hub is a fantastic new service which for the first time, gathers together all Government supports in one place for businesses to search and access, saving our SMEs time and valuable resources in identifying the grants and measures that are relevant and available,” he said.

This new hub is funded by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment and operated by Enterprise Ireland. The new hub will be headed up by Conor O’Donovan, who said that while running a business isn’t easy, accessing Government supports should be.

“Our research shows that small businesses are facing many challenges including rising costs, attracting and retaining talent and not having the time to focus on the future of their business. The National Enterprise Hub is a new single source of Government supports for businesses,” he said.

“From simple, easy-to-access grants to expert advice and training, we’ve brought all of this information together in one place and have a helpful team of experts and advisors who will guide businesses every step of the way”.

