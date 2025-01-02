Nvidia to make Run:ai open source following acquisition

The European Commission has found that Nvidia’s acquisition of the company will not raise competition concerns in the European Economic Area.

US multinational chip manufacturing company Nvidia has finalised its acquisition of Israeli software company Run:ai and will make its software open source, following the culmination of an investigation launched by the European Commission.

Nvidia agreed to acquire Run.ai in April of last year for a reported $700m, with the move made official in late December. The company was the subject of an investigation by the European Commission regarding risks around market competitiveness. Instigated by the Italian competition watchdog, the complaint suggested that the acquisition of Run:ai by the chipmaker giant could negatively impact Italy and the wider European market.

Since then, the European Commission has stated that “the transaction does not reach the notification thresholds set out in the EUMR as Run:ai’s current revenues are negligible” and that unconditionally under EU Merger Regulation the transaction would raise no competition concerns in Italy or the European Economic Area.

The joining of the two companies and the open sourcing will enable Nvidia to offer consumers a wider array of software for AI infrastructure.

In a statement released by Run:ai, a spokesperson said: “This marks the conclusion of one extraordinary chapter in Run:ai’s journey and the beginning of an exciting new one in a new home.”

The platform welcomed the opportunity to expand the AI ecosystem, adding: “We plan to open source the Run:ai software to help the community build better AI, faster. While Run:ai currently supports only Nvidia GPUs, open sourcing the software will enable it to extend its availability to the entire AI ecosystem.”

2024 was a strong year for Nvidia, as the organisation saw itself become the most valuable company in the world, surpassing Apple and Microsoft. However, as of January 2025, Apple has returned to the top spot, with Nvidia taking second place.

Nvidia also established a number of key partnerships last year, for example with fintech firm Stripe and Dublin-based quantum computing company Equal1.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.