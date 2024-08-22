Microsoft moves ahead with controversial Recall AI feature

Microsoft is planning to release a preview version of Recall to Windows Insider Program users in October, as security concerns caused delays and updates.

Microsoft has shared its plans to bring its Recall AI feature to Copilot+ PCs, though it is taking far longer to arrive than the tech giant originally planned.

The company revealed the Recall feature earlier this year, promising an easy way for users find content that they have previously seen on their Copilot+ PCs. Recall does this by taking regular screenshots of a user’s activities.

The feature was originally going to be released as a preview update on 18 June, but a backlash from security experts caused Microsoft to delay the release. Now, Microsoft says it will release a preview for Windows Insider Program users in October.

“We have adjusted our release approach to leverage the valuable expertise of our Windows Insider community prior to making Recall available for all Copilot+ PCs,” Microsoft said in a blogpost. “Security continues to be our top priority and when Recall is available for Windows Insiders in October we will publish a blog with more details.”

Microsoft previously said the data Recall stores would be secure, but security experts weren’t convinced. One former NASA hacker claimed it would be easy to gain access to all of a user’s data by penetrating a computer for “even a second”.

Other security researchers claimed that the Recall database wasn’t encrypted and that it presented an easy target for cyberattackers.

These concerns prompted Microsoft to reveal a series of updates for the Recall feature, such as giving users a “clearer choice to opt in”. The company also said any user screenshots taken by Recall will not be used to train the AI on these PCs.

Meanwhile, the controversial feature drew the attention of regulators. The UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office confirmed that it is looking into the Recall feature to “understand the safeguards in place to protect user privacy”.

