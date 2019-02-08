Weekend Takeaway: Towards a sustainable Earth

Essential weekend sci-tech reading, including how a Cork-born company has created cow-less milk and how UL researchers may defeat the scourge of plastic waste.

Perfect Day was in the first batch of start-ups to emerge from the SOSV RebelBio accelerator in Cork.

Stripe’s Dublin engineering team is a core part of the payment platform’s global spearhead.

Innovative UL project could help end the scourge of plastic pollution and turn waste into profit.

As part of its TIDA programme, SFI has revealed that 38 research positions will be supported under its new €4.5m funding.

Journalism luminary Áine Kerr wants to build trust in media by creating a news community from the ground up.

Irish chipmaker has its eyes on the future of consumer commerce in a world of connected devices, from cars to clothes.

Why has Airbnb hired Fred Reid? Hint: it’s all about the travel experience and tapping into a vast global community.

The Unicode Consortium has unveiled a new generation of emojis coming out this year, including images of people with disabilities.

This month, we’re taking a closer look at what Paris has to offer the world of tech, including some of its biggest influencers.

Exponential growth of tech sector and digital transformation of traditional industries fuel demand for workers.