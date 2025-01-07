Peri named as a 2025 CES Innovation Awards honouree

Following a successful 2024, the company’s wearable health tracker is set to launch in the US by mid-2025.

Peri, an Irish-made wearable perimenopausal health tracker, has been named as one of this year’s CES Innovation Awards honourees. The annual innovation award is given to consumer technology products with “outstanding design and engineering”, with this year’s iteration receiving nearly 3,500 submissions.

Peri’s founders, Heidi Davis and Donal O’Gorman, will be showcasing their device at CES, one of the largest annual tech trade shows taking place in Las Vegas this week, in preparation for the product’s first US shipping set for mid-2025.

Dubbed the “first wearable device of its kind”, the AI-powered Peri, worn under the breast, is designed to track a user’s perimenopause, providing them with objective data on their symptoms, lifestyle and sleep, as well as actionable insights to better understand the changes their bodies are undergoing.

“Perimenopause isn’t just a life transition; it’s an opportunity to take essential steps and make informed health decisions that can lead to a more productive and healthier life for years to come,” said Davis.

“Women have been at the centre of our mission from day one and at every step of our journey as founders. Women should never be an afterthought or just an add-on in a portfolio. When creating Peri, we’ve focused on how we can better decipher the perimenopausal journey for women from the start.

“We understand that this phase of life is often confusing and challenging to navigate, with many women struggling to find the right help and guidance tailored to their personal experiences. To truly impact women’s lives, technology for women must be created with their needs in mind from the very beginning,” she added.

The start-up had a successful 2024, with founder Davis winning last year’s Enterprise Ireland High-Potential Start-Up Founder of the Year Award for the wearable medtech tracker and followed the win by representing Ireland at the 2024 Web Summit as part of a 36-strong start-up collective from the country.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.