Revealed: The Irish start-ups heading to Web Summit 2024

More than 70,000 people are expected to attend this year’s highly anticipated event in Lisbon.

A total of 36 start-ups with tech expertise will represent Ireland at Web Summit 2024. This figure marks an increase from 23 last year.

Some of the Irish start-ups which featured at last year’s event previously featured as Start-ups of the Week on Silicon Republic.

Each start-up attending Web Summit 2024 will be part of the Irish Startup Network initiative, and will receive a complimentary start-up package to exhibit at Web Summit Lisbon, including full access to the three-day event.

This year’s start-ups cover a plethora of industries, ranging from medicine management and software development to femtech and even using algae to fight the climate crisis.

The list of Irish start-ups includes Dublin-based Imvizar, which assists users and businesses to create augmented reality stories. Last month, the company raised €1.5m for its ‘no-code’ AR creation tool.

TU Dublin spin-out Micron Agritech will also head to Lisbon. The agritech start-up, which bagged €2.7m in funding last year, has developed a parasite testing kit for animals that allows veterinarians to conduct on-site testing using their mobile phones and get rapid results.

Another start-up heading to Web Summit is Skippio, which aims to speed up queues at festivals and received funding earlier this year to focus on its UK expansion.

And Peri, which develops an AI-powered wearable device to help manage perimenopause symptoms, will also be at the event. Its co-founder Heidi Davis recently won the Enterprise Ireland High-Potential Start-Up Founder of the Year Award.

More than 70,000 attendees, 3,000 start-ups and 500 investors from around the world will attend this year’s Web Summit, which annually sees different start-ups secure international contracts, investment or business partnerships.

Richard Forde, vice-president of start-ups for Web Summit, said that bringing Irish start-ups to Lisbon was a “hugely important part of the company’s mission as an Irish business”.

“We’ve experienced the challenges to growing and scaling an Irish business to global success, so it’s really important for us all here that we use our experience, our networks and our insights to help support future generations of Irish founders too.”

Here’s the full list of Irish start-ups attending Web Summit this year:

Anaula Clinks CogniStream AI Cozmotec Dara & Co Deva11y DreamDev Enso Fettle Field Of Vision GlitchAds HappyStack Imvizar Infinite Loop Jarvio Konvi Marc Medical AI Solutions (MAIS) Micron Agritech NSYM.AI Peri Pillaxia PoliClear Prepsheets Recursion Reso Health Sapheira Scopey SimpleStudy Skippio Staq AI The Learning Reservoir The Source.AI Variable Robotics Vially VoxMail

