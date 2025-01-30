Irish-founded Cambrean arms Nucleus with AI-powered insights

Cambrean combines data from wearables with baseline genetic assessments to provide users with comprehensive health insights.

Irish-founded AI-driven health platform Cambrean has been acquired by Nucleus Genomics, a US-based DNA and health technology provider.

The acquisition will allow Nucleus to use Cambrean’s technology to transform data from health-tech wearables like Apple Watches and Oura rings into actionable assessments, providing a “full-picture” health insight, the company said.

Nucleus explained that this “key acquisition” furthers its aim of creating a centralised health platform that integrates data from diverse sources such as blood tests, wearables and microbiome analysis.

By mapping the relationship between sleep, nutrition, workouts and vitals, Cambrean tracks factors that impact health.

The start-up, which was co-founded by David Sloane in Cork in 2022 when he was 18 years old, also combines real-time tracking from wearables with baseline genetic assessments to provide users with data which would help them mitigate risks for chronic diseases.

“Thoughtfully integrating each data point with DNA is the way to tell the complete story about someone’s health. That’s what we plan on doing with Cambrean,” said Kian Sadeghi, the founder and CEO of Nucleus.

“We’re reimagining healthcare by building a data-rich, AI-driven ecosystem that begins with genetic insights and extends to every aspect of personal health management.”

According to Nucleas, the company aims to meet the rising demand for individually accessible health solutions, prioritising prevention over treatments, which are often expensive. The company’s main product is a clinical-grade whole-genome DNA analysis that offers risk assessments for more than 800 diseases, including cancers, heart disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

Commenting on the acquisition, Sloane, who is also the CEO of Cambrean, said: “As we’ve gotten to know the Nucleus team, it’s become clear that we both share the same vision for what is possible in the future of healthcare.

“Together, we’re going to combine continuous health monitoring with whole-genome sequencing for the very first time.”

