EasyGo invests millions to deploy 200 EV chargers across Ireland

With 70 locations already confirmed, EasyGo and Eir are now in talks with local authorities across Ireland for more locations.

EasyGo is investing millions to set up 200 fast EV chargers in towns and cities across Ireland.

Part of a partnership with Irish telecoms company Eir, the multimillion-euro plan will see telephone kiosks across the country being repurposed as Tritium EV chargers to help with Ireland’s transition to electric vehicles.

According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, one in every seven cars sold in Ireland last month was fully electric. The rate of adoption of EVs is also growing rapidly, and the EasyGo chargers are expected to speed this process up and help Ireland reach its EV goals.

Chris Kelly, who founded EasyGo in 2018, said that the team is already rolling out a plan to install Tritium chargers across 70 locations in Ireland over the next six months. These include locations in Offaly, Mayo, Cavan, Waterford, Kilkenny, Tipperary and Monaghan.

The company is now in talks with local authorities in various other counties to identify the remaining 130 locations for deploying the EV chargers – at zero cost to county councils.

“This roll-out is consistent with the national strategy outlined by Department of Transport and Zero Emissions Vehicles Ireland. These chargers will make the transition to EVs in rural Ireland much easier and will be located in convenient town centre locations across the country,” Kelly said.

Tritium is an Australian EV charging company that has teamed up with EasyGo on this project.

“As an Irishman, I’m incredibly proud that Tritium has been selected as the exclusive technology partner for this project which will bolster Ireland’s transition to electric vehicles,” said Tritium chief sales officer David Nicholl at the EV Summit in Dublin today (9 November).

“With Tritium’s world-class fast chargers, electric vehicle drivers in Ireland will gain access to a fast and convenient charger designed to thrive in any environment.”

There have been concerns that Ireland is lagging behind other countries in Europe when it comes to EV charging infrastructure.

But plans were announced earlier this year to set up 90 rapid EV charging points across Ireland through a €15m all-island investment, while a new suite of grants and initiatives are aiming to boost access to charging.

Eir CEO Oliver Loomes said that the new EasyGo infrastructure will benefit the community “the way the public payphone service once did”.

“EasyGo and Eir are in discussion with county councils across the country, and we hope others will follow this lead. By replacing unused infrastructure with fast EV charging, we are helping to make the transition to electric vehicle ownership a viable alternative for people across Ireland.”

