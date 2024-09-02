Irish AI chatbot to help autistic adults get more active

The MoveMuse chatbot is designed to motivate autistic adults and help them plan fitness goals and work past obstacles.

Researchers at the University of Limerick have developed an AI chatbot to improve the physical health of people with autism.

The university has teamed up with former Start-up of the Week Gemmo AI to create the MoveMuse chatbot, which aims to educate and motivate autistic individuals to be more physically active. The model is being trialled with autistic college students.

The project was created to address low levels of physical activity among autistic individuals. Studies suggest those with autism are at a much greater risk for an inactive lifestyle and obesity than others.

The MoveMuse chatbot aims to help autistic people with their exercise by providing motivation and fitness goals. The AI tool uses the WOOP strategy – wish, outcome, obstacle and plan – which helps users visualise their goals, identify potential obstacles and create practical plans.

The researchers believe this approach will be particularly beneficial for people with autism as they respond well to structured guidance. The chatbot is designed to create personalised strategies to help users improve their physical activity and overcome any barriers. The AI tool can also adjust goals based on the feedback and progress of a user.

Gemmo AI describes itself as a machine learning technology provider that is developing bespoke AI for clients to make the most out of their data. The Dublin-based start-up was launched last year by Dr Luca Marchesotti and has been riding the wave of AI focus created by the rise of generative AI products such as ChatGPT.

“This is AI for good – practical AI at work,” Marchesotti said about the MoveMuse project. “We can take simple ideas, automate them and create something not only useful but potentially life-changing.”

The project is being conducted in collaboration with researchers from the RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Dublin City University, KU Leuven and Józef Piłsudski University of Physical Education in Warsaw. It was created as part of Ideal 2.0, an EU-funded project that aims to facilitate equitable and inclusive access to sport and physical activity for those with intellectual disabilities and autism.

