Provizio announces imaging radar innovation at Slush

The vehicle perception company has launched its latest imaging radar platform, which utilises tech from Nvidia.

Irish start-up Provizio has announced the launch of VizioR&I, an innovative new imaging radar system built on Nvidia technology, at this year’s Slush event in Helsinki, Finland. The organisation is one of 24 companies making up Enterprise Ireland’s delegation at the showcase.

Founded in 2019 by CEO Barry Lunn, Provizio has developed a five-dimensional perception system that it claims can continually see, track and interpret vehicular behaviour and identify roadway elements – even during bad weather conditions.

Developed by veterans of the aerospace and automotive sectors, the VizioR&I makes use of the Nvidia Drive AGX Orin system-on-a-chip, which is the technology that runs Nvidia DriveOS. Using high-resolution 3D point clouds, the aim is to detect objects or obstructions from a range of up to 600 metres and radar odometry can be made available even in areas that can’t facilitate GPS tracking.

The plug-and-play platform is designed for quick integration and aims to support diverse applications across automotive, agriculture and industrial sectors.

Commenting on the announcement, Eamonn Lunn, who is responsible for research and industrial business development at Provizio, said: “VizioR&I signifies a totally new era for perception technology, not just for radars, but across the board – including LiDAR and cameras.

“Our goal at Provizio since day one is to lead the industry on a clear path to ubiquitous, safe and scalable autonomous driving. VizioR&I is a key step to ensuring radar is part of that journey, offering an out-of-the -box perception solution that’s both more powerful and accessible than what’s currently on the market.”

Provizio previously teamed up with Swedish micromobility company Voi to trial e-scooter safety tech. This involved ensuring that the scooters could detect vehicles and pedestrians from a safe distance, in order to prevent accidents.

