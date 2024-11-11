Enterprise Ireland announces a 24-company delegation to Slush

The annual event will see a number of familiar Irish start-ups make an appearance, including Manna, Lua Health and Binarii Labs.

Enterprise Ireland has announced a 24-company delegation to Slush – an annual start-up and tech event that facilitates meetings between start-up founders and investors.

This year, the event will take place on 20 and 21 November in Helsinki, Finland and is set to bring together 13,000 founders, investors and executives. Run by students and recent graduates, Slush is a not-for-profit organisation that annually hosts companies and investors from around the world to showcase talent and connect with stakeholders.

2024’s 24-strong Enterprise Ireland delegation – up from 18 last year – includes Manna Drone Delivery, workplace wellbeing start-up Lua Health and data security company Binarii Labs.

The increased Irish presence at Slush this year “reinforces Enterprise Ireland’s support for Irish businesses to scale and succeed in global markets”, said the Government enterprise development agency. According to Enterprise Ireland, companies supported by the agency have nearly doubled their exports to the Nordic region over the past five years – from €877m in 2018 to €1.7bn in 2023, with more than 560 Irish companies exporting to the region.

“The Nordic region has become a key export market, on par with other major European export destinations such as Germany, the Netherlands, and France,” said Enterprise Ireland.

Ireland’s growing interest in Finland

Other Enterprise Ireland-supported companies attending this year’s event – which include former Start-up of the Week companies – include Konree Innovation, Sonalake, Numra, Cytidel, Vaultree, Tracworx, Lative, Spanish Point Technologies, Galvia, Everyangle, Ardanis Technologies, Provizio, Chirp, Coroflo, Vrai, W4 Games, RDI Hub Company, Equal1, Oblivious, and Outmin.

“As Enterprise Ireland’s director for the Nordic region, I’ve seen how well the Nordics’ focus on innovation and sustainability aligns with Ireland’s strengths,” said Enterprise Ireland’s Hannah Fraser.

“We’re thrilled to double our presence at Slush this year, bringing 24 clients to connect with global partners and investors. This strong partnership continues to open exciting growth opportunities.”

While Finland’s ambassador to Ireland Leena Gardemeister said that the country is “excited” by Ireland’s growing interest in Finland and Slush.

“The collaboration between Irish and Finnish companies continues to thrive, and we look forward to further strengthening these ties in the future, driving new opportunities for growth and innovation on both sides.”

In 2022, SiliconRepublic.com’s Ann O’Dea attended the event, speaking to Irish start-ups and other Irish businesses operating in the Nordics.

Shortly after that year’s event, it was announced that the apparently UK-based Immigram’s €1m award was revoked after news of the company’s operations in Russia came to light.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.