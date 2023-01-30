Axial3D opens new 3D medical printing centre in Belfast

The start-up said its new facility will make it easier for hospitals and medical device manufacturers to access realistic 3D-printed anatomical models, for various healthcare purposes.

Medtech company Axial3D has officially opened a new 3D printing facility to advance the use of this technology in hospitals.

The company said its new facility will make it easier for hospitals and medical device manufacturers to access accurate, realistic 3D-printed anatomical models.

Founded in 2015 by Daniel Crawford, Axial3D has created an AI-powered service that can turn 2D medical images into patient-specific 3D models.

These anatomical models have various medical purposes such as pre-surgical planning, simulation, custom implants, medical device testing and custom prosthetics, as well as teaching and training.

Axial3D said the new facility will be able to provide models that mimic human tissue and bone, which will offer versatility, repeatability and accuracy for healthcare professionals and medical device companies.

The start-up received a significant boost towards the end of 2022, when it bagged $15m in an investment round led by Stratasys.

Stratasys is an Israeli company that provides 3D printers and materials for the development of anatomic models. Axial3D said its new facility has been equipped with the latest 3D printing technology from Stratasys.

Axial3D has been supported by Invest NI since its inception and initial investment came from Techstart Ventures. It has previously also raised funding from London-based Imprimatur Capital Fund Management and angel investors from the surgical sector in the US.

Crawford said he founded Axial3D with a goal of making “patient-specific care routine”.

“Our new centre will allow us to help more clinicians and surgeons improve patient outcomes and provide medical device companies an affordable way to accelerate their patient specific programs,” Crawford said.

“The opening of our new Medical 3D Printing Centre of Excellence represents a significant milestone for our company and for the field of medicine, allowing us to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible with 3D printing technology.”

