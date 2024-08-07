US start-up CalypsoAI appoints Donnchadh Casey as CEO

Casey takes over from Neil Serebryany, who founded the start-up back in 2018 – at a time when AI cybersecurity was in its nascent stages.

CalypsoAI, a US start-up that uses generative AI for cybersecurity, has appointed Irishman Donnchadh Casey as its chief executive officer.

Casey, who is currently the start-up’s chief operating officer, succeeds founder Neil Serebryany and brings with him nearly two decades of experience in leading global enterprise software brands. Prior to joining CalypsoAI, Casey was chief customer officer at Qualtrics, where he played a role in scaling the business to $1.8bn in annual recurring revenue.

“When I first learned about CalypsoAI, it was clear that the company was at the forefront of addressing AI security gaps in modern enterprises across the globe,” Casey said after his appointment announcement yesterday (6 August).

“Since joining, I’ve seen this innovation first-hand and worked directly with the team driving it. In my new role, I’m relishing the opportunity to drive the next phase of growth and bring this innovation to enterprises everywhere.”

An engineer by background, Casey has an MBA from the University College Dublin Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School.

Serebryany founded CalypsoAI in Silicon Valley in 2018, at a time when the AI cybersecurity industry was in its nascent stages. The start-up has raised $38.2m to date from investors including Paladin Capital Group, Lockheed Martin Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, 8VC, Hakluyt Capital and Empros Capital.

Susan Wojcicki, former CEO of YouTube, and Anne Wojcicki, CEO of 23andMe, are some of the angel investors who have also backed the company.

“Six years ago when we founded CalypsoAI, the AI security industry didn’t exist – meaning that companies looking to take advantage of this powerful technology were almost immediately putting themselves at risk,” said Serebryany.

“We built an industry to address a next-generation threat we knew was coming. We’ve now accomplished that, which leads to a natural transition point. I’m incredibly proud of our team and what we have started together, and I look forward to what’s next with Donnchadh at the helm.”

Last summer, CalypsoAI opened a new centre of excellence in Dublin to meet growing demand for its generative AI security tech. A spokesperson for the company told SiliconRepublic.com at the time that CalypsoAI would more than double its headcount based in Ireland from 20 to 50.

