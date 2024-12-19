Enterprise Ireland approves €3.5m for 18 start-ups this November

11 are part of Enterprise Ireland’s HPSU programme while seven received pre-seed funding.

18 start-ups supported by Enterprise Ireland were approved for a total investment of €3.5m just this November.

These numbers include 11 start-ups which are a part of the government agency’s High Potential Start-up (HPSU) programme, receiving up to €400,000 in equity investment and seven – a part of the Pre-Seed Start Fund (PSSF) – receiving funding of up to €100,000.

An HPSU is considered a fast-growing export led company, typically with the potential to deliver at least 10 jobs and €1m in sales within three years of investment.

While the PSSF supports the early stage needs of a new start-up with up to €100,000 in the form of a convertible loan note.

According to Enterprise Ireland – which invested €24m in start-ups in 2023 – the PSSF is open to businesses in all sectors, with a focus on manufacturing, life sciences, food and renewables sectors.

Jennifer Melia, Enterprise Ireland’s executive director said: “Many of the HPSU’S we have approved so far this year have gone on to close with additional funding secured and matched by established and highly regarded VC’s and angel investors. This instils a high level of confidence in the success of the start-up eco-system in Ireland.

“Enterprise Ireland will continue to help drive the success of the most forward-thinking Irish companies, enabling start-ups to thrive and influence the future of global business – cementing Ireland’s reputation as a prime hub for innovation.”

Here is the full list of the Enterprise Ireland-supported start-ups that received funding in November:

Voicetune AI, speech-tech company converting text into “expressive” speech

Blip Payments Limited, an e-commerce solutions provider

Craoi Theory Limited, a well-being platform providing solutions to improve workplace mental and physical health

ValueAI Limited, a Technological University Dublin spin-out providing AI pricing solutions to small and medium enterprises

Biota Mrv, which provides satellite telecommunications activities

UnitMode, a marketing SaaS platform aimed at helping brands counter greenwashing

FacePos Limited, a facial-recognition payment solutions provider

Waggi Connected Pets Limited, which provides digital wearable solutions for pet care

Isovasc Medical Limited, a life sciences company developing solutions for interventional oncology

Menopause Hub Academy, which is aimed at helping employers improve female talent retention

Sunstone Technologies Limited, a market intelligence company providing business optimising solutions

Stormlands Mining Limited, a corporate finance data analytics platform delivering valuations for the global mining sector

Ride Today Limited, which provides urban and sub-urban passenger land transport

TrojanTrack Limited, which provides biomechanical analysis for horse trainers

Quiz Wizards Limited, specialising in providing AI-powered fan engagement experiences

Earlier this year, UnitMode was among the four start-ups which received an award at the Phase 2 New Frontiers programme aimed at accelerating early-stage businesses with employment, growth and potential.

While Loretta Dignam, the founder and CEO of Menopause Hub Academy, who spoke to SiliconRepublic.com, shared the challenges she faced while navigating her experience with menopause.

She said that she found the experience to be isolating, adding that it was treated as a secret and a taboo.

In 2021, the newly founded TrojanTrack made a splash, winning the ‘best impact on sport’ award at the inaugural SportX pre-accelerator.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.