Proveye selected for global AWS clean energy accelerator

The NovaUCD start-up was chosen from a pool of more than 800 applicants across 70 countries.

Proveye, an Irish start-up that develops image-based analytics technology for agriculture and the environment, is one of 15 global companies to be selected for an Amazon Web Services (AWS) clean energy accelerator programme.

A former SiliconRepublic.com Start-up of the Week, Proveye is based in NovaUCD and was founded by Dr Jerome O’Connell and Prof Nick Holden. The duo developed tech that removes noise from image data, making it easier to understand and derive insights.

This has applications in multiple areas such as the measurement of crop yield, disease detection, productivity and environmental impact.

Proveye was chosen from a pool of more than 800 applications across 70 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Argentina, Belgium and Brazil. As part of the Generative AI Energy Lab, Proveye will collaborate with AWS enterprise customers to test and deploy its solution at scale.

“We are delighted to have been selected for the Generative AI Energy Lab edition of the AWS Clean Accelerator programme given the huge number of applications from around the world,” said O’Connell, who is the CEO.

“It is a fantastic endorsement for Proveye’s AI-powered platform and the work our team is doing not only here in Ireland but internationally. Through this programme we will be engaging enterprise organisations that are looking to measure, monitor and report on the success of large nature-based projects for the purpose of habitat restoration.”

Last September, Proveye was named Start-up Innovator of the Year by Enterprise Ireland, an award that recognises early-stage innovation in the agritech space solving global problems.

Earlier in the year, the start-up closed a €1m seed funding round led by Inspire Investments and Enterprise Ireland. “This investment comes at a time of rapid growth for the company as we demonstrate the value of a new generation of image-based analytics in agriculture,” O’Connell said at the time.

In 2022, Proveye was awarded €225,000 in funding from the European Space Agency to develop a grassland management platform.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.