Dublin regtech secures €800,000 to target UK market

Regtech start-up Customs Window Technologies has just closed a €800,000 seed funding round, which will allow it to scale into the UK market.

The start-up, which is headquartered at NexusUCD, provides companies in areas such as e-commerce and logistics with a smart system to address the increasing complexity and volume of customs declarations and associated compliance requirements.

Customs Window Technologies, which was founded in 2022 by Brian Murphy and Johnny Dunne, has an integrated platform and open API to simplify the customs declaration creation and submission process.

This round was led by private and EIIS investors, and included Enterprise Ireland High Potential Start-Up (HPSU) funding.

To further its UK expansion plans, the business will be assisted by Mike Stalley, the founder and CEO of Fiscal Reps, a tax compliance software firm that he sold back in 2017 to Sovos. Stalley is among the private investors for the seed round and will advise the company on its UK and international strategic growth plans.

Murphy, who is the chief operating officer of Customs Window Technologies, explained that the start-up was established partly as a response to Brexit, but also in response to “a lack of compliance in the area of customs”.

He added that ongoing growth in e-commerce and post-Brexit regulatory changes have put the subject of customs compliance into focus for many countries across Europe, including Ireland.

Customs Window Technologies is currently participating in University College Dublin (UCD)’s inaugural Artificial Intelligence (AI) Ecosystem Accelerator Programme, which is being delivered by NovaUCD in partnership with CeADAR, Ireland’s Centre for AI.

The focus of the new accelerator is to support entrepreneurs who are developing disruptive AI ideas for global markets. The sectors these AI services could impact include healthcare, cybersecurity, education, sustainability, finance, content creation, supply chain and customer service.

