Galway’s Siren upgrades Apollo’s sales lead generation

Siren Federate enables large-scale search queries, which Apollo now utilises in its services.

Apollo, a sales and marketing contacts provider, has partnered with Galway-based cybersecurity start-up Siren, to upgrade its search capabilities and performance.

The California-based company’s ‘go-to-market’ platform provides more than 500,000 sales professionals worldwide access to a database of more than 210m B2B contacts, consisting of a suite of artificial intelligence-powered tools to help them conduct lead generation. However, the company said that it faced “significant challenges” while providing its dynamic search functionalities in high volumes as it scaled to support its growing user base.

By introducing Siren Federate, which, according to the cybersecurity start-up founded in 2014, enables large-scale search queries, minimising redundancies, while retrieving only relevant data, Apollo was able to elevate its offerings, with 100pc of the company’s customers now utilising Siren-powered complex searches, according to Apollo.

Siren’s technology, which also helps law enforcement agencies with their intelligence platforms, enables all of Apollo’s customers to perform “expansive” custom searches, which were previously impossible, now, in just 1.2 seconds. Moreover, the upgrade has allowed Apollo to grow its revenue while cutting down IT costs, the company said.

“The impact on our customers was immediate,” said Matt Curl, the chief operating officer at Apollo. “Our products are now faster.

“Customers can use Apollo products in even more precise ways to filter and target, allowing sales and marketing teams to have unparalleled results.”

While Siren’s founder Renaud Delbru said: “This partnership has been both a performance milestone and an inspiration for us.

“Siren Federate was designed to handle mission critical, large-scale searches and the Apollo performance validates our approach.”

In 2023, the Irish start-up received a €12m investment from the European Investment Bank to develop its ‘investigative intelligence’ platform and bring it to a wider audience.

While in the same year, Siren won the Deloitte Fast 50 Scale-Up Award, while ranking at number nine at the multinational professional services firm’s annual ranking of tech companies in the country.

