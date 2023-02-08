Workvivo platform takes off at Ryanair for employee communication

A latest partnership has seen Ryanair adopt and rebrand in-house Workvivo software to enhance employee communication.

Irish communication platform Workvivo has partnered with Ryanair to offer its services to the airline’s 19,000 employees.

Announced today (8 February), the partnership will see Ryanair employees use Workvivo as their employee experience and communication hub where they can access the latest company news, posts and operational resources. It will also be used for internal recruitment.

One of Europe’s largest airlines, Ryanair has employees in 90 locations across 37 countries. The company is based in Swords, Dublin and is known for its low-cost tickets to Europe and beyond.

“Quick communication with all of our people is essential, not only for disseminating information in a highly regulated environment, but it also brings informality through a social media format that our people are more familiar with,” said Ryanair DAC chief executive Eddie Wilson.

“This allows all of our people to communicate with one another, share experiences and understand better what we are trying to achieve here at Ryanair.”

Cork-based Workvivo is a software start-up that was founded in 2017 by John Goulding and Joe Lennon. It develops workplace communication software and experienced significant growth in recent years, boosted by the pivot to remote working during Covid-19.

The company raised €20.8m in a Series B funding round last summer, led by investment firm Tiger Global.

As a result of the partnership, Workvivo’s platform – branded in-house as Fleethub – has now become the “fulcrum of all communications within Ryanair”, according to Wilson.

It comes as Ryanair plans to grow from 168m passengers currently to 225m per annum by 2026, which will see Ryanair hire “thousands of new staff” across the business.

“We’re excited for Workvivo to take off at Ryanair. In organisations all over the world, Workvivo becomes the digital heart and I’m excited to see how Ryanair put their stamp on it,” said Workvivo CEO Goulding.

“We’re on a mission to elevate the employee experience no matter whether you’re working in the cockpit or in the check-in hall.”

