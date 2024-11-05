Liberty IT announces new office space in Galway

The new office, located at Bonham Quay, will open sometime in spring in 2025.

Liberty IT will continue to expand in the west of Ireland, as it is set to open a new 8,600 sq ft office in County Galway.

Today (5 November), the software company announced that its new office will be located on the first floor of Bonham Quay, overlooking the docks and Galway city.

According to the business, the space will have a mixture of working areas including collaboration and innovation spaces, a canteen, wellbeing room, meeting rooms and a town hall area for internal and external events.

Commenting on the site, Liberty IT’s managing director Tony Marron said that Bonham Quay “is perfectly aligned” with the company’s current sustainability commitments.

He also said: “[The area] has excellent transport links, which will support our local team and the wider Liberty IT organisation, who will be visiting from our Dublin and Belfast offices.”

Paddy McDonald, director at Bonham Quay, added the company is “looking forward to the exciting job opportunities this will bring to the local community.”

Marron echoed McDonald’s sentiments: “Our new office represents the next stage of our growth, and our commitment to the local economy as we continue to create jobs in a wide range of roles including software engineering, data engineering, data science, product and design.”

Marron also said the company was “proud” of its integration into Galway’s tech scene over the past 15 months.

Back in July of this year, Liberty IT initially announced its plans to open a new office in Galway’s city centre. The software company also previously expanded its presence into Galway city back in July 2023 when it opened a hub in PorterShed, creating 100 jobs at the time.

Liberty IT develops technologies exclusively for its parent company, Liberty Mutual Insurance.

The company has three locations around the island of Ireland in Belfast, Dublin and Galway.

Liberty IT’s Bonham Quay office is due to open sometime in the spring of 2025.

