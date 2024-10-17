Limerick AI platform Zerve raises $7.6m in seed round

Zerve’s platform helps break down ‘silos’ between developers and scientists and speed up coding cycle times.

Zerve, the Limerick-based deep-tech start-up, has raised $7.6m in a seed round led by Paladin Capital Group.

The start-up provides a coding platform tailored for data science and AI development that allows teams to collaborate and share outputs more easily.

The seed round saw additional participation from existing investor Elkstone and angel investors, including the former VP of engineering at DataRobot, Rob Hickey.

Established in 2021 by Phily Hayes, Jason Hilary and Greg Michaelson, the start-up claims that its platform creates resilience and scalability and cuts cycle times by up to 9 times.

The company’s cloud-based and serverless technology uses novel architecture to create scalable and collaborative development environments. Essentially, Zerve helps break down ‘silos’ that exist between data scientists and developers.

Last November, the start-up raised $3.8m in a pre-seed fund led by Elkstone to build its product, which it launched it in February of this year. Since its launch, 4,000 users have signed up to its free product tier in just three months.

“The speed at which data and AI projects run can sometimes feel like death by 1,000 cuts, so on top of our 100pc guaranteed, resilience-based architecture, we have cleared the path to output by removing the smaller hurdles that get in the way,” said CEO Hayes.

Ken Pentimonti, MD of Paladin Capital Group said: “The limitations of current solutions have placed a big barrier in front of innovation at organisations seeking to realise the potential of data science and AI.

“Zerve’s intuitive platform can release that potential and improve the safety and reliability of the software ultimately deployed. With spend on AI at $33bn in 2023 in Europe alone, growing 30pc per year, we are hugely excited about Zerve’s prospects.”

