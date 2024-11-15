Bluesky faces services outage as user base surges by millions

The services, which appeared to only affect users in North Carolina and Virginia have been resolved since.

Two days ago (13 November), Bluesky surged past 15m users – gaining 700,000 sign-ups over the last week. Now, it appears that the decentralised platform positioned as an alternative to X, has gained more than one million sign-ups in a day, speedily approaching a 17-million user base.

However, some users on the platform suffered from a services outage yesterday. A Bluesky spokesperson told the BBC that one of its internet providers “had some downtime, apparently because a fibre cable was out. That means it happened outside of our company”.

A Bluesky developer, in a post on the platform explained that the problem also arose from their bare metal provider as well as Cloudflare DNS issues.

The services, which appeared to only affect users in North Carolina and Virginia have been resolved since.

Enjoying an explosion in popularity, Bluesky is ranked among the top three apps in the US and Ireland on both the iOS and the Android App stores.

Since being bought by Elon Musk, X – formally known as Twitter – severed all ties to Bluesky, a former Twitter-funded project, which has seen several incidents of surges in its user-base in relation to controversies around X – which include incidents of misleading content and disinformation spreading across the platform.

The current wave, however, comes as a result of the recent US elections.

Recently, Bluesky claimed a massive wave of followers during the same weekend that X got banned in Brazil.

The platform was announced in 2019 and aimed to create an “open and decentralised standard for social media”. The app shares similarities with Twitter – before it became X – in terms of design and function.

Beginning as an invite-only app, Bluesky had more than 3m sign-ups before it went public earlier this year. Since going public, the platform has gained nearly 12m users in less than 10 months.

The exodus from X has seemingly boosted more platforms. According to Instagram head Adam Mosseri, the microblogging platform Threads has seen more than 15m sign-ups in just November.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.