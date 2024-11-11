Booking.com job cuts may be on the way amid restructuring

The reorganisation plans would only focus on Booking.com and not associated brands such as OpenTable, Agoda, Priceline, and Kayak, according to Reuters.

Online travel company Booking.com has said that it’s reviewing its organisation structure, a move that could lead to job cuts.

The Amsterdam-based company made the announcement in a recent emailed statement sent to SiliconRepublic.com.

“As part of a broader transformational programme aimed at creating greater opportunities for innovation, improving efficiency and strengthening our long-term financial position, Booking.com is currently reviewing its organisational structure.”

The business added that while it is still in the early stages of this process and that no firm decisions have been made it said this is a “proactive step to make sure Booking.com remains agile in a very competitive industry and keeps driving customer-centred innovation at pace”.

A company spokesperson also said that the review was specific to Booking.com and not its other brands such as Priceline, Agoda, Kayak and OpenTable.

Booking Holdings has said it expected to provide more details on timing, likely impact on employees and financials from the reorganisation “in due course”.

In addition, according to Reuters, the travel platform said that it would also “modernise processes and systems and optimise procurement” as part of the changes.

The latest announcement about Booking.com follows a report from Bloomberg on 30 October that its parent company raised its 2024 gross bookings growth outlook.

Specifically, Booking Holdings posted a 13.6pc jump in operating expenses for the third quarter of 2023.

In the context of Ireland, Booking.com made headlines last month when ESET researchers discovered that the organised scammer network Telekopye expanded its operations to target users of Booking.com, as well as Airbnb.

According to the company’s annual report, at the end of 2023, its parent company employed about 23,600 people internationally.

Under the Priceline subsidiary, the company has an office located on Cuffe Street in Dublin 2.

The company’s restructuring plans follow other tech companies such as Mozilla and Dropbox, which both announced organisational changes and job cuts in the last few weeks.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.