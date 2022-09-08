Intercom to cut jobs, with layoffs in Ireland

The Irish-founded software company announced plans to create 150 jobs in Ireland at the end of last year and now has around 400 staff locally.

Intercom is the latest tech player to announce job cuts amid challenging economic conditions.

The Irish-founded software company plans to lay off 49 people, including 23 in Ireland, the Business Post reports. The cuts are said to mainly impact HR and marketing, with the company still planning to hire in areas such as engineering.

Intercom’s CEO, Karen Peacock, reportedly told staff at an all-hands meeting that the decision was not taken lightly and steps had already been taken to reduce costs.

“We are growing, but not as quickly as we had planned, and the broader economic environment has changed significantly in the past year.”

Intercom was founded in 2011 by Irishmen Eoghan McCabe, Des Traynor, Ciarán Lee and David Barrett.

The company, which reached unicorn status in 2018, has developed a communications platform to help companies with customer relationships. It now has more than 25,000 clients, including tech giants such as Amazon and Microsoft, with 600m monthly end users.

Though established in California, Intercom still has deep roots in Ireland and a large operation in Dublin.

At the end of last year, it went on a hiring spree internationally and planned to nearly double its headcount in Dublin by the end of 2022 with 150 new jobs.

Most of the new roles were in R&D, including engineering, product design and management, research, analytics and data science.

“The heart and soul of our product innovation is in Ireland,” chief strategy officer Traynor said at the time.

Intercom now employs approximately 1,000 people globally, including around 400 in Ireland.

But it is not the only tech player facing cutbacks in a challenging economy.

Snap announced last week that it is reducing the size of its team by 20pc as it looks to cut costs. There have also been significant cuts recently at Shopify, Klarna and several others.

