TikTok’s Irish office to be hit with more layoffs

The latest round of job cuts follows multiple layoff announcements made by the social media company earlier this year.

TikTok is set to announce more job cuts at its Irish office as it undertakes a “redesign of its monetisation integrity team”.

In a statement sent to SiliconRepublic.com, a spokesperson at the ByteDance-owned social media company said the restructure in the business will enable it to “further enhance our integrity assurance processes”.

“Regrettably, some roles may be redundant and our priority is supporting affected employees through this transition to minimise the impact of the changes.”

The news follows a series of layoffs at TikTok earlier this year. In February, the company announced job cuts as part of a global reshuffle. These cuts took place in April and affected 250 employees based in Ireland.

In May, the video-sharing platform announced a further restructuring, this time hitting teams that handle user support and communications, as well as content and marketing.

While The Information reported at the time that this would affect a “large percentage” of the roughly 1,000 workers on these teams, it was believed that these cuts would have minimal impact on TikTok’s Irish operations.

Ongoing battles

The latest restructuring comes at a time when TikTok has been battling multiple regulatory battles both in Europe and the US.

Having been designated as a ‘gatekeeper’ under the EU’s Digital Markets Act, the company fought the label, claiming it does not meet the threshold to be one. However, earlier this month the EU General Court dismissed the appeal.

The European Commission also opened a formal investigation into TikTok in February 2024 amid suspicions of potential breaches of the Digital Services Act and a second investigation into TikTok Lite over its effect on children.

In the US, the platform is also facing scrutiny. The company is suing the US government over attempts to ban the platform amid concerns of national security.

And last month, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) referred an investigation into the company to the country’s Department of Justice. The FTC said it believes the “named defendants are violating or are about to violate the law”, an allegation with which TikTok disagrees.

