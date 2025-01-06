SL Controls to merge with multinational NNIT

The Irish tech firm will become a global ‘smart factory’ base for the Danish company.

Software integration firm SL Controls has announced it will fully integrate with Copenhagen-based IT company NNIT this year, acting as the global ‘smart factory’ location for NNIT’s operations.

SL Controls provides equipment system integration tools to large multinational companies such as Abbott and Johnson & Johnson to optimise manufacturing processes. It was founded in 2002 in Sligo, and has offices in Galway, Limerick and Dublin, with US premises in Florida. It was acquired by NNIT in 2021 for €16.9m.

Once merged, SL Controls’ operations will be utilised as an arm of NNIT’s smart factory solutions across Ireland and in global locations, integrating manufacturing systems, equipment and devices to generate data and improve production processes.

Between Ireland and the US, SL Controls employs 150 people, who will join NNIT’s international workforce of 1,700 professionals. Former CEO Keith Moran will head up smart factory and supply chain solutions, while the previous senior leadership will assume responsibility for NNIT’s smart factory operations.

The NNIT Group has locations in Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Poland, Czech Republic, the UK, China, the Philippines, Singapore and the US. It has expertise in digital transformation for the life sciences industry.

The CEO and co-founder of SL Controls, Keith Moran, welcomed the opportunity to have a wider impact on the European market and the life sciences industry, stating it “gives our team wider career options both in Ireland and across Europe and will give them access to work on major global projects.

“There is great cultural alignment between SL Controls and NNIT as we both focus on our people. Success is only possible because of the skills and dedication of our team.”

Ricco Larsen, the senior vice president for Europe at NNIT, also spoke positively of the merger: “We are thrilled to be joining forces with the SL Controls team, bringing deep expertise within the smart factory solutions area to our manufacturing and supply chain domain.

“Together, we will be even stronger with a second-to-none united offering portfolio to the life sciences market. This will bring many exciting opportunities for clients and employees alike and we are very excited about our joint future.”

Silicon Republic previously spoke to CEO Moran about his experiences establishing his own company and how to strike a healthy work-life balance.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.