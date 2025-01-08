Integrity360 continues expansion plans with Nclose acquisition

The company recently acquired a second South African firm for an undisclosed amount.

Irish cybersecurity company Integrity360 has today (8 January) announced the acquisition of Nclose, a cybersecurity business based out of Cape Town, South Africa, for an undisclosed amount.

This is the latest move in Integrity360’s expansion plans in the region, which previously saw the company acquire Grove Group, a cybersecurity and cloud services firm also headquartered in Cape Town and with a regional office in the UK.

Founded in 2005, Integrity360 is a Dublin-headquartered cybersecurity services provider, with multiple locations across Europe and Africa. The acquisition will enable the company to expand its resources in South Africa, to establish a significant regional hub and global security operations centre (SOC).

With the addition of Integrity360’s new SOC in Madrid, which is expected to come online during Q1 of 2025, the group will operate across six SOC locations.

The acquisition will also give Integrity360 access to Cyberfire, Nclose’s internally developed managed detection and response solution. Integrity360 has stated that the organisation intends to further invest in the CyberFire platform in order to make it more widely available to international consumers and other territories.

Ian Brown, the executive chair at Integrity360, welcomed the announcement. “We are very excited to be welcoming the Nclose team to Integrity360. The journey they have been on since their formation in 2006 is highly impressive and we are looking forward to helping them provide an enhanced set of services to their customers and expanding further in the wider South African market during 2025 and beyond.

“The addition of CyberFire brings another service and growth capability to the group, further expanding the depth of Integrity360’s XDR and MDR portfolio for the benefit of our wider international customer base. I look forward to working closely with Stephen, Martin and the team over the coming years.”

Stephen Osler and Martin Potgieter, the founders and directors of Nclose, described the deal as “a momentous milestone for us, and we could not be more delighted that Nclose is joining Integrity360 and continuing the growth journey we started almost 20 years ago”.

“Thanks to the support of our customers, partners and employees, Nclose has grown and flourished during that time, and having spent considerable time with Ian and the wider Integrity360 leadership team, we are confident will continue to do so being part of the Integrity360 group.”

SiliconRepublic previously spoke with Carl Shallow, the director of compliance at Integrity360, on the topic of digital transformation, the post-pandemic cloud burst and the further adoption of AI.

