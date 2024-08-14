Spotify to show prices in app for EU iPhone users

However, the music streaming service said it still can’t provide users with a direct link to purchases in the app because of the ‘illegal and predatory’ taxes demanded by Apple.

Users of Spotify on iPhone devices in the EU will be able to see the streaming platform’s pricing information in the app starting today (14 August).

In an update, Spotify said that this brings iPhone users in the EU on a par with users of other phones, allowing them to see the company’s promotional pricing.

“While this is progress, it’s only a small step in the long march towards giving iPhone consumers basic product experiences they expect and deserve in their apps,” Spotify wrote.

The move comes in the context of a recent €1.8bn antitrust fine issued by the EU on Apple in March for breaking the bloc’s competition laws by restricting developers from informing iOS users of alternative music subscription options available outside the App Store.

“For a decade, Apple abused its dominant position in the market for the distribution of music streaming apps through the App Store,” Margrethe Vestager, head of EU competition policy, said at the time. “It has impacted millions of European consumers, who were not able to make a free choice as to where, how and at what price to buy music streaming subscriptions.”

The antitrust investigation was launched after Spotify issued a formal complaint to the European Commission in 2019. Spotify claimed that Apple engaged in practices such as limiting the streaming service’s communications with customers and preventing Spotify from sending emails to customers who use Apple.

As per the latest move, iPhone users in the EU will not only be able to see pricing information for Spotify in the app but will also be made aware of the fact that they can go to the app’s website to purchase items directly. A direct link, however, is still not possible because of the fees Apple continues to charge on purchases.

“Unfortunately, Spotify and all music streaming services in the EU are still not able to freely give consumers a simple opportunity to click a link to purchase in app because of the illegal and predatory taxes Apple continues to demand, despite the Commission’s ruling,” Spotify wrote.

“The fight continues. iPhone consumers everywhere deserve basic information about how much things cost, when they can take advantage of great deals and promotions, and where to go to buy those things online.”

Spotify added that if the Commission “properly enforces its decision”, iPhone users could see “even more wins”, such as lower cost payment options and better product experiences.

In recent months, Apple has taken steps to comply with the EU’s competition rules, including an announcement that it would allow EU users to download apps from competing app stores on iOS. Last week, Apple made some changes to how its App Store operates in the EU, after facing accusations that it is breaching the bloc’s Digital Markets Act.

