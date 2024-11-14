Spotify to pay content creators for popular videos

The music-streaming platform first made video podcasts widely available back in 2022.

Music-streaming giant Spotify has announced (13 November) that it will begin paying creators for their popular videos from the start of next year.

The service has said that from January 2025, it will pay content creators based on how much engagement their videos receive from paid subscribers in the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

Spotify also said that automatic advertisement breaks in videos will also be turned off for paid subscribers in an effort to encourage more consumption.

Eligible creators can apply now to join the Spotify Partner Program to earn revenue for their shows.

“By many metrics, it is the fastest way to succeed on Spotify today,” said Spotify co-president and chief product officer Gustav Söderström. “Half of the new podcasts that build sustained audiences include video.

“And with the new tools, features and experiences we’re launching, we expect that edge will continue to grow.”

There are currently more than 300,000 video podcast shows on Spotify, including popular shows such as The Joe Rogan Experience, Call Her Daddy, The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett and What Now? with Trevor Noah.

“Video consumption is rapidly growing on Spotify, so we’re improving the viewing experience and equipping creators with the tools and resources they need to connect with fans, grow and monetise,” the Stockholm-headquarted company said in a statement. “The number of creators actively publishing videos monthly on Spotify has grown by more than 50pc year over year.”

Spotify said that it has recently activated music videos in 85 additional markets.

Last month, Spotify made headlines when it announced that its premium users based in Ireland, Canada, New Zealand and the US could begin using a new AI feature that allows users to create personalised playlists using text prompts.

