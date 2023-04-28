Vodafone Group appoints Margherita Della Valle as CEO

Della Valle has worked at Vodafone for 29 years and impressed the company’s board during her time as interim CEO.

Vodafone Group has appointed Margherita Della Valle as its CEO to help transform the telecoms company.

Della Valle has been serving as interim CEO since the start of 2023, after former CEO Nick Read stepped down from the position last December. Della Valle is also Vodafone Group’s CFO and will continue to hold this position until a replacement is found.

She had been selected to hold the interim position until a replacement CEO could be found for Read. But Vodafone Group chair Jean-François van Boxmeer said Della Valle impressed the board in the past few months.

“The board and I have been impressed with her pace and decisiveness to begin the necessary transformation of Vodafone,” van Boxmeer said.

“Margherita has the full support of myself and the board for her plans for Vodafone to provide better customer experience, become a simpler business and accelerate growth.”

Della Valle has been with Vodafone for nearly 30 years, serving in various roles between 1994 and 2007 until she became the company’s CFO for its European operations.

She became the Group financial controller in 2010, before rising to deputy CFO in 2015 and CFO in 2018.

During her time as interim CEO, Della Valle was tasked with accelerating the execution of the company’s strategy to improve operational performance and deliver shareholder value.

She said she is “honoured” to receive the permanent appointment and has hinted at transformational plans for the company, as “to realise our potential, Vodafone needs to change”.

“We have a unique position in Europe and Africa with strong customer relationships, networks and people,” Della Valle said. “We know we can do better. My focus will be to improve the service for our customers, simplify our business and grow.”

