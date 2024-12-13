Eir leads the fibre broadband charts, ComReg data shows

According to ComReg data, Co Laois has the highest county-wide broadband coverage at 89pc.

Eir, the Irish telecommunications company, had the highest revenue share of the country’s communications market this quarter at 39pc, according to ComReg, the Irish communications regulator, in its latest quarterly report.

Data from ComReg suggests that seven other companies, including Virgin Media Ireland, Vodafone and BT Ireland, together make up 43.8pc market, with other smaller operators taking the remaining 17.2pc share.

As of this quarter, there were more than 1.6m active total fixed broadband subscriber lines in Ireland, a more than 2.6pc increase since last year.

Eir has showed continued momentum in the growth of its fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) coverage with more than 480,000 active FTTP subscriber lines as of Q3 2024 – up by 6pc from the last quarter.

Moreover, according to ComReg, Co Laois has the highest FTTP coverage at 89pc, and Co Leitrim has the fastest growing FTTP coverage, with a 29pc increase in coverage when compared to last year.

Meanwhile, 71pc of all premises in Ireland had FFTP broadband available at the end of the third quarter if this year – an 11pc increase since last year.

However, Co Leitrim and Co Dublin show considerably lower rates of FFTP coverage at less than 60pc and Co Mayo and Co Offaly have coverage of less than 70pc. Although, Dublin had the highest level of FTTP and/or cable coverage at 92pc.

Co Meath had the highest level of FFTP take-up at 61pc and Co Waterford had the fastest growing FTTP take-up rate in the last year, with a 9pc increase in take-up compared to the same period last year.

Eir holds nearly 1.3m FTTP broadband lines in the country – the highest by far, and significantly higher than Siro, which comes in at the second place at a little more than 600,000 as of this quarter.

According to ComReg’s data, as of the latest quarter, there were more than 10m mobile subscriptions in Ireland, including mobile broadband and machine-to-Mmchine services with Three leading the charge with 48pc, followed by Vodafone at 29pc and Eir at 14.8pc.

Earlier this year, Eircom, which publicly trades as Eir, was fined €2.8m by ComReg due to a failure to allow other operates access to infrastructure records.

In 2018, Eir agreed to pay €3m in penalty to settle a case taken against it by ComReg over allegations that it favoured its own retail division when it came to granting access and repairing lines.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.