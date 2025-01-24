Can digital transformation help Ireland meet its housing targets?

Chief digital innovation officer at Wolf and Oak, Kerry Pollock spotlights the key ways that digital transformation can help contractors and homebuilders meet Ireland’s housing ambitions.

As the Irish government aims to deliver 300,000 new homes in the decade to 2030, the pressure on the construction and homebuilding sectors has never been more intense.

To achieve this goal and address the housing crisis, contractors and homebuilders must take bold steps toward digital transformation.

While the sector has traditionally been slow to adopt new technologies, this moment presents an unprecedented opportunity to build scalable, future-ready businesses. Embracing innovative digital solutions is not just a matter of staying competitive – it’s key to driving efficiency, protecting margins, supporting sustainable practices and ensuring transparent reporting. By doing so, businesses can meet both the Government’s targets and their own long-term growth objectives.

Construction sector growth and its challenges

The construction sector in Ireland is undergoing remarkable growth, fuelled by increasing demand for skilled professionals such as site managers, engineers and quantity surveyors. However, this growth comes with significant challenges.

The housing crisis is particularly acute, as the demand for new homes far exceeds the current supply, impacting the economy and leaving many individuals and families struggling to find affordable housing. Addressing this gap requires urgent, innovative and human-centered solutions.

To help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the construction sector thrive amid these challenges, embracing digital transformation is key. Below are the top five digital transformation trends that can support these businesses in meeting the Government’s housing targets.

Project management software and AI integration

The construction industry often faces complex project timelines with numerous moving parts. Investing in advanced project management software that integrates artificial intelligence (AI) can help SMEs improve project planning, scheduling and resource allocation.

AI-driven tools provide real-time data, enabling contractors to make more informed decisions and optimise project outcomes.

Building information modeling (BIM)

BIM is reshaping how construction projects are designed, built and managed. By creating digital models of buildings, contractors can optimise designs, reduce errors and increase collaboration among teams.

BIM is crucial for meeting high-volume targets, such as those set by the Government, by improving project efficiency and reducing time-to-market.

Cloud-based collaboration tools

Cloud-based solutions enable contractors and homebuilders to collaborate seamlessly across multiple locations. Whether communicating with subcontractors or sharing documents and project updates, cloud technology ensures that teams remain aligned and informed, leading to faster decision-making and fewer delays.

Smart construction and IoT

Smart construction technologies, powered by the internet of things (IoT), are transforming the industry by allowing businesses to monitor equipment performance and track real-time progress on-site. IoT devices can detect potential issues before they escalate, reducing downtime and improving overall project efficiency.

Digital procurement and supply chain management

Efficient procurement is a critical factor in successful construction projects. Digital procurement platforms help streamline supply chains by ensuring timely delivery of materials within budget. By implementing these tools, companies can reduce waste, cut operational costs and avoid delays, ultimately helping to accelerate project completion.

By Kerry Pollock

Kerry Pollock is the chief digital innovation officer at Wolf and Oak, where she leads digital transformation initiatives across multiple sectors, including construction. With a wealth of experience in driving strategic technology adoption, Pollock helps businesses in the construction industry navigate complex digital challenges and adopt innovative solutions that enhance efficiency and help them achieve the ambitious goals set by the Irish Government’s housing plan.

