Weekend takeaway: Your privacy, your data and you

In our round-up of essential sci-tech reading for the weekend, everything you ever wanted to know about privacy and GDPR (but forgot to ask).

Sara Degli-Esposti and Maureen Meadows of Coventry University outline 10 key things organisations need to know ahead of GDPR.

The biggest change that GDPR will bring will be in the balance of power between consumers and brands, writes John Kennedy.

We’ve heard a lot about how companies can prepare themselves for the arrival of GDPR, but what does it mean to the person on the street?

From ‘sonraí pearsanta’ to ‘cearta leasaithe’, William Fry covers the GDPR basics as Gaeilge.

While the 25 May deadline is a useful benchmark, GDPR compliance needs to be a constant process.

Will GDPR lead to a slew of access requests from data subjects?

The road to the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation has been a game of catch-up with legislation responding to shifts in the technological landscape.

Henry Cazalet of The SMS Works discusses some of the most common misconceptions around the upcoming GDPR.

GDPR has been talked about for months, and we know businesses and employers really need to think about it. But what about employees?

GDPR now requires many organisations to appoint a data protection officer, but how do you pick the most suitable candidate for the role?