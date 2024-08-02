Dr Alessandra Sala to receive prestigious Grace Hopper Award

The Diversity in Tech Awards revealed its 2024 finalists and will award Sala for her various contributions to society.

Dr Alessandra Sala is set to receive the Grace Hopper Award at this year’s Diversity in Tech Awards (DITA), for her outstanding contributions to the field of artificial intelligence.

Sala is the senior director of AI and data science in Shutterstock and has been dedicated to bridging the gap between innovation and real-world applications over her career of more than 15 years. Her research has focused on various interesting topics such as distributed algorithms for graph theory, social network analysis and data privacy.

She will receive the Grace Hopper Award at a ceremony in September at the RDS. This award – named after the pioneering computer scientist – pays tribute to STEM professionals who make a lasting impact on technology, society and their profession.

Sala is the global president of Women in AI, working with a strong community of women to foster diversity, inclusion and equality for women and minorities while encouraging a global ethical approach in AI.

Speaking to SiliconRepublic.com in 2020, Sala said a different approach is needed to tackle the gender problem in AI.

“The model is not to just state that we have a problem. Stating that we have a problem is obvious to everyone,” she said. “Sharing the same experience and stopping there, it doesn’t move the needle.”

The announcement comes as DITA unveils its finalists for its seventh annual awards. This event celebrates diversity within the tech industry and aim to further the dialogue around equality, inspiring ongoing commitment, transparency and collaboration.

Claire Rush, JP Morgan’s executive director of global technology, said the awards highlight the “critical importance of diversity, equity and inclusion in driving innovation and creativity”.

“Technology flourishes when diverse perspectives come together, and these awards recognise the trailblazers making the tech world more inclusive and equitable,” Rush said. “In supporting these awards, we not only celebrate the strides being made but also reinforce JP Morgan’s commitment to cultivating a tech landscape where every voice is respected and valued.”

A total of 18 awards will be given out at the upcoming ceremony, which includes Diverse Company of the Year, Inspirational Diversity Role Model, LGTBQ+ Inclusion, multiple awards for women in tech and more.

The awards ceremony will take place on 19 September at the RDS Concert Hall in Dublin, organised by the Dublin Tech Summit. The list of the awards and the finalists can be viewed on the event’s website.

Previous winners of the Grace Hopper Award include Nora Khaldi of Nuritas, Sheree Atcheson and Barbara McCarthy.

