Home heating and transport key to improve air quality, says EPA

Concerning pollutants include fine particulate matter (PM2.5) from solid-fuel burning and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) from vehicle emissions.

Ireland needs to tackle solid-fuel burning and transport emissions to meet its clean air targets and protect public health.

That’s according to a new Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) report which shows that while Ireland was compliant with EU clear air directives for ambient (or outdoor) air quality in 2023, it failed to meet the more stringent World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines for many pollutants. It is not on track to meet Ireland’s Clean Air strategy targets for 2026.

There are approximately 1,600 premature deaths in Ireland annually due to poor air quality. Ireland’s Clean Air Strategy, with interim targets for 2026 and 2030, aims to achieve WHO guideline values by 2040. However, despite doing better than many neighbouring countries, Ireland’s 2023 results exceed the 2026 targets.

The EPA’s national ambient air quality monitoring network has quadrupled since 2017 to 115 stations countrywide. The monitoring network provides real-time air quality results at a local level that can be viewed publicly on the Air Quality Index for Health.

The EPA monitored a number of parameters last year, including particulate matter (PM), nitrogen oxide and dioxide, sulphur dioxide, ozone and carbon monoxide. It sets hourly, daily and annual limits.

According to the 2023 annual air quality bulletin, Ennis, Co Clare exceeded PM10 limits 11 times last year, with the most amount of exceedances occurring in January. This was followed by Edenderry, Co Offaly with six exceedances.

In 2023, 80 stations were above the daily WHO limits for PM2.5, while 29 exceeded limits set for nitrogen dioxide. PM is released when solid fuels are burned. Unsurprisingly, the EPA has found that small and large towns peak in PM levels during the colder months.

“Ireland now has a world class air quality monitoring network so the evidence base is strong in showing us that air pollution is not just a city phenomenon, there are negative impacts in towns and villages right across the country,” explained Dr Micheál Lehane, director of the EPA’s Office of Radiation Protection and Environmental Monitoring.

“If we want to achieve our ambition of clean air for everyone, everywhere, all year round, then we need to address the emissions from residential heating and invest in transport systems right across the country.”

How can we improve air quality?

The main threats to air quality in Ireland are PM and nitrogen dioxide caused from burning solid fuels in our homes and from traffic pollution. These pollutants are a contributing factor for many health issues including stroke, heart disease, lung cancer, asthma and respiratory infections.

Children and adolescents are more vulnerable to air pollution as their organs are still developing, they have a weaker immune system and a faster breathing rate.

To reduce pollutant levels, the EPA recommends avoiding the use of solid fuels for home heating. The best options include solar, wind and heat pump technology, while other less smoky options include a kerosene oil boiler, gas boilers, dry wood and manufactured fuels instead of wet wood, turf and open fires.

The environmental agency also recommends the use of more clean public transport and active travel such as walking and biking where possible, and urges the Government to invest in public infrastructure throughout Ireland.

It also recommends a full implementation of Air Quality Plans.

“Progress on residential retrofit programmes will help to reduce fine particulate matter pollution but vigilance is also needed to ensure that only compliant solid fuel, such as low-smoke coal and dried wood, is being sold to households,” said EPA programme manager Roni Hawe.

“In 2022 Ireland introduced new laws to reduce the pollutant potential of solid fuels. We need to see a strong inspection campaign by local authorities this winter to make sure all retailers only stock and sell approved solid fuel.”

