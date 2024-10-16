Limerick innovator shortlisted for James Dyson Award 2024

Olivia Humphreys is among 20 finalists competing to win the grand prize of €38,000 at this year’s event, for her invention, Athena.

Limerick woman Olivia Humphreys is one of 20 innovators shortlisted to compete globally at the final of the 2024 James Dyson Awards, this November 15th.

Humphreys was previously named as the national James Dyson Award winner for her invention Athena, a scalp-cooling device used by people undergoing chemotherapy, to constrict blood vessels, limiting the effect of drugs on hair follicles and preventing treatment related hair loss.

Inspired by her mothers experience battling breast cancer, Humphreys has been vocal about the need for additional devices in Ireland’s public hospitals, as well as the need for portable, less expensive alternatives to current models. The 24-year old’s design is significantly cheaper to make and the mobile nature of the device means chemotherapy patients have far more autonomy in relation to their treatment plan.

“I began refining the design into a smaller, lightweight carry case,” said Humphreys. “As I moved forward, the product designer in me started creating more usability-focused prototypes, experimenting with different headpiece configurations and forms to ensure user comfort.

“The most exciting aspect of Athena is its potential for further development. My early conversations with engineers have been very positive, filled with discussions about ideas and possible tweaks. It’s exciting, there is a lot to be done,” she said.

Other entries in this year’s top 20 include a team who have designed a device for the early detection of wildfires and a group who have created sustainable radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags that eliminate metal mining, simplify manufacturing and minimise environmental impact.

The global winners will be selected by James Dyson and announced on the 15th of November, with the winner to receive €38,000 in support of future development and the commercialisation of their invention.

Previous notable Irish innovations include a device designed by several students from Cork, to protect work crews from the risk of accidental drowning and a wearable device created by a UL student, aimed at helping people with ADHD to focus on different tasks.

