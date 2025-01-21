This virologist researches how we fight viruses such as Covid-19

Dr Connor Bamford says public perceptions about vaccines can be one of the most challenging aspects of his work.

Dr Connor Bamford is a virologist who specialises in RNA viruses that make people sick.

He is a lecturer and research group leader in the School of Biological Sciences and the Institute for Global Food Security at Queen’s University Belfast.

He graduated from Queen’s with a BSc in molecular biology and since then has taken what he describes as “a fairly traditional career route”. He completed a PhD in molecular virology, also at Queen’s, followed by a postdoctoral position at the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research. He undertook a Wellcome Trust-sponsored institutional fellowship during the Covid-19 pandemic, before opening his own lab, the Bamford Antiviral Immunity Lab, at Queen’s.

Bamford says he is “motivated by discovery and inspiring the next generation”. Here, he tells us about some of his current research.

Tell us about your current research.

Me and my lab are currently focused on investigating how antiviral immunity works but our interests span immunology, evolutionary biology and fundamental virology questions.

I have long been interested in diseases. In understanding how disease comes about from both a host and pathogen viewpoint, we can make an impact in the world. Crucially, our work spans the health of humans, animals and the shared environment so is truly a ‘One Health’ enterprise.

In your opinion, why is your research important?

Viruses and other pathogens exert an incredible burden on our lives and livelihoods even when it is not as obvious as during a pandemic. Often this is in the absence of highly effective interventions like medicines, vaccines or surveillance approaches. Therefore, we dedicate our research to uncovering new insights into virus and host biology that we hope could lead to new ways to control virus diseases around the world.

What inspired you to become a researcher?

This was certainly a mix of things that includes an interest in the world around me and in particular the living world; an aptitude for science and in particular biology and chemistry; and a supportive and encouraging environment in the home but also in the classroom where I had some inspiring teachers. I continue to be inspired by the world and people around me and this is what gets me up the morning.

What are some of the biggest challenges or misconceptions you face as a researcher in your field?

As a virologist, working on Covid-19 with an interest in vaccines and medicines, there are a lot of challenges that mostly revolve around public perceptions and understanding of what it is we do, and how do we do it. For example, interest around the origin of SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses, and in the safety and effectiveness of vaccines.

Do you think public engagement with science and data has changed in recent years?

Yes, I do. The pandemic meant that more of the public collided with science in real time. In some ways, it is for the better, in that many of us now appreciate the power of scientific developments in the rapid production of Covid-19 vaccines. But at the same time, an increase in scepticism and rise of misinformation has occurred, particularly around trust in scientists and science. I believe there is a greater positive effect from the pandemic, but we cannot ignore the challenges ahead.

How do you encourage engagement with your own work?

I am passionate and committed to increasing engagement with my work and that of my colleagues. This mostly takes the form of going out of my way to present my field of research in open forums like social media, print/online media, or science festivals. I was recently elected a member of the inaugural Young Academy Ireland, and a major focus of our work is supporting public involvement and engagement with research.

