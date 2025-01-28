This researcher helps the body help itself in the fight against cancer

University of Galway’s Dr Aideen Ryan is looking at mechanisms in supportive tissue cells to enhance the body’s immune response to cancers.

Dr Aideen Ryan is passionate about “making science accessible and relatable”. She regularly participates in outreach events such as Pint of Science to foster engagement and understanding of her work.

“These events allow me to share the excitement of our work with the public and inspire interest in cancer research,” Ryan says.

“I also believe in engaging with young people, helping them see the possibilities of a career in science.

“By demystifying research and showing its real-world applications, I hope to inspire trust in science and foster a deeper understanding of its potential to improve lives.”

Ryan is an associate professor in the School of Medicine at the University of Galway and a principal investigator in the Lambe Institute for Translational Research. With a BSc in biochemistry and microbiology, and a PhD in medicine from University College Cork, Ryan’s work focuses on advancing cancer research, particularly in understanding immune suppression in the colon tumour microenvironment.

Ryan is recognised as an emerging leader in the field of immunotherapy and has won numerous awards including the EACR Young Scientist Award, Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting Award, Presidents Award for Research Excellence, and the SFI Starting Investigator Research Award.

Here, she tells us about her pioneering research.

Tell us about your current research.

My research focuses on understanding how tumours suppress the immune system, with a particular emphasis on the tumour microenvironment. Through our research, we aim to unlock new therapeutic possibilities by understanding how immune cells can be reactivated to combat cancer more effectively.

One of our key discoveries has been that stromal cells, which are normal supportive tissue cells, can trick immune cells into ignoring cancer. This finding has significantly shaped our work. We’ve been identifying the molecules on stromal cells that shut down immune cells and are now developing approaches to target these mechanisms, with the aim of enhancing immune responses, particularly in colon cancer.

Recently, in collaboration with Prof Michael O’Dwyer, we secured funding from the Health Research Charities Ireland (HRCI) and the Health Research Board (HRB), co-funded by the Irish Cancer Society. This project, GlycoiMMuniTy, will investigate how glycosylation – or the ‘sugar coating’ of multiple myeloma cells – allows them to evade immune responses.

The work involves an incredible team of talented researchers, both here at the University of Galway and internationally, with partners in Rotterdam, Heidelberg and Nantes, as well as collaborations with industry leaders such as Johnson & Johnson and Palleon Pharmaceuticals. It’s exciting to see how these partnerships evolve and contribute to our understanding of cancer immunity

In your opinion, why is your research important?

I believe our research is vital because it focuses on uncovering the signals that turn immune cells off, allowing tumour cells to evade attack. Understanding these mechanisms could lead to groundbreaking therapies that reawaken the immune system and enable it to effectively target and destroy cancer cells.

For example, our research on stromal cells in the tumour microenvironment may not only benefit colon cancer treatment but could also have implications for other cancers, such as ovarian and breast cancer, which share similar microenvironments. The goal is to develop therapies that improve outcomes and quality of life for patients with cancers that are notoriously difficult to treat. If successful, the GlycoiMMuniTy project could set a new standard for treating multiple myeloma, a cancer that remains highly challenging despite advances in therapy. It may also help us to understand immune biology in inflammatory disorders where shared mechanisms may keep the immune system in balance.

These discoveries may also inform the design of more effective cell-based therapies, such as CAR-T cells for treating cancer.

To develop this aspect, I am currently working on a national initiative, called IMPACT (Irish Medicines – Personalised Advanced Cellular therapies). IMPACT aims at establishing an All-Ireland Innovation Hub in advanced immuno-cellular therapeutics, by integrating basic research, biomanufacturing, social sciences and humanities, data sciences and clinical translation to deliver the highly skilled human capital required in implementing these therapies in Ireland.

We hope that by targeting these mechanisms in combination with current therapies or through the design of advanced cell therapies, that we will enhance anti-tumour responses and will result in better outcomes for people with cancer.

What inspired you to become a researcher?

I have always been interested in the natural world and from an early age was reading books and researching animals and birds to understand their biology.

Thanks to an inspiring biology teacher, my interest in immunology started in secondary school when I became aware of how the body works to protect itself from disease. During my undergraduate studies, I was captivated by the immune system’s complexity and the potential it holds for combating illnesses like cancer.

One moment that stands out was during my early lab work, where I saw first-hand how manipulating immune cells could impact their behaviour in the context of disease. That experience sparked a deep curiosity about the intersection of immunology and cancer biology and set me on this path. Knowing that our research could lead to better therapies for patients continues to drive me every day.

Do you think public engagement with science and data has changed in recent years?

The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the critical importance of science in addressing global challenges. It also brought public attention to the processes of research, from how vaccines are developed to the role of data in guiding public health decisions.

However, it also showed the need for clearer communication and transparency. As researchers, we have a responsibility to present our findings in ways that are accessible and meaningful to the public. I’ve seen more scientists stepping into this role, which I think is a positive and necessary shift. I think we have a responsibility as scientists to engage with the public and to take part in engaging dialogue that builds trust, promotes scientific literacy and that highlights the role of science in addressing important global challenges. By bridging science and society, we can ensure that scientific progress is informed by needs and values of the public.

I am particularly passionate about the need to inspire the next generation to pursue careers in STEM. I have led supportive initiatives to promote women and careers in science through my role in national societies such as the Irish Association for Cancer Research and the Irish Society of Immunology.

